Adewale Ayuba warns Fuji musicians not to imitate Western music

Ayuba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the new single would be released to further popularise and digitise Fuji music.

He said this was necessary as African music had begun to gain recognition in the Grammy and other global awards.

He said that talking drums and some other local musical instruments were used while producing the single to make it truly Fuji and African.

"I will be releasing another single on Sunday, August 27. Uncommon is my signature music and will be available on all music streaming platform. People will know that I am an uncommon artiste right from time with my new album.

"I want Nigerians to know that my music is uncommon, as an artiste. I am like a Chameleon; I can go to different levels.

"Uncommon speaks about what I have done in the entertainment scene, being the first artiste to take Fuji music to the universities in 1990, before then people saw it as music for the old people.

"I have been able to ensure that as a Fuji artist, I go beyond performing at birthday and burial parties, I work more on producing albums and singles.

"That is the way the music can gain more popularity," he told NAN.

Ayuba encouraged other Fuji musicians to intensify efforts at producing more singles and albums to ensure that Fuji genre of music does not go into extinction.