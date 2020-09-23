'Don't mess with Wizkid FC.' That's the mantra on social media. In fact, as far as social media goes in Nigeria, Wizkid FC is in the same realm as 'he who must not be named.' On September 22, 2020, super-talented Nigerian-American Afro-Soul singer, Wurld discovered just how compelling that argument is.

Wurld had asked fans that, "Wurld once said..." on his Twitter page. A fan then replied with Wizkid's famous line from 2017 hit, 'Manya', "Oya take all my money put ham for your waist o..."

Wurld replied that, "Not my style of lyrics lol [butterfly emoji]." Wizkid FC didn't wait for another Wurld tweet before going in like a spoon.

Wurld's supporters

Bants

Wurld then tweeted that, "What’s not my style doesn’t make anyone’s work less. Make we no turn small ting into bigger something."

To be honest, Wurld never shaded Wizkid, but nobody cares about the truth when the lie is more sensational. What he shouldn't have done was reply that tweet. However, now that he has, his name is more viral than it has ever been - controversy is the social media version of sex because it sells.

But still sha, shout-out to Wizkid FC.