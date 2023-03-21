ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 notable feats by Nigerian female artists

Adeayo Adebiyi
Asa, Ayra Starr, Tems, Tiwa Savage
Asa, Ayra Starr, Tems, Tiwa Savage

From selling out shows to winning the biggest prize in music, and appearing on international charts, Nigerian female artists have achieved impressive feats in the ascension of Afrobeats.

In celebration of Women's History Month, here is a list of 10 notable feats by Nigerian female artists. These feats are selected for their impact in Nigeria and internationally.

10. Mo' Cheddah winning the MAMAs at 19 (2011)

Mo' Cheddah made history in 2011 when she became the youngest artist to win the MTV Africa Music Awards 2011 after the success of her hit breakout single 'Ko Ma Roll'.

9. Ayra Starr getting a solo single on UK Single chart (2023)

With her hit single 'Rush', Ayra Starr became the first Nigerian female artist to have a solo entry on the UK Official Singles Chart.

Her performance on the charts both in Nigeria and abroad continues to present her as the next female superstar set to take Afrobeats to greater heights.

8. Simi's Record of the Year and Album of the Year win (2017)

In 2017, Simi recorded a giant feat when her debut secular album 'Simisola' picked up the Headies Album of the Year prize and her hit single 'Joromi' won the Record of the Year.

7. Teni winning 4 Headies in one night (2019)

Sensational star Teni (MON) dominated the Headies awards in 2019 when she won 4 awards including the Record of the Year and Best Pop Single.

She also became the first Afrobeats female artist to receive a National award after being awarded the Member of the Niger by President Buhari in 2022.

6. Yemi Alade winning 2 MAMAs (2015 & 2016)

Fondly called Mama Africa, Yemi Alade's music has captivated listeners across Africa and beyond. She achieved an incredible feat when she won back-to-back MAMAs between 2015 and 2016 thereby making her one of the biggest artists in Africa.

5. Tems winning the BET for Best New Artist (2022)

Tems made history in 2022 when she became the first African female artist to win a BET when she took home the prize for Best New Artist.

She is also only the second artist to win a BET category outside the African category. She's also the first African to win two BET awards in one year.

4. Asa's Album of the Year win with her debut album (2008)

Asa became the first artist to win a Headies Album of the Year with her eponymous debut album 'Asa'. The album defeated albums from 2baba, P-Sqaure, Mode 9, and Fave for a historic win.

3. Sinach selling out a gospel concert in India (2019)

Sinach delivered the biggest gospel out of Africa with 'Way Maker' which took the world by storm. In 2019, she toured India performing in sold-out shows in what's unprecedented for a Nigerian artist.

2. Tiwa Savage winning the EMAs (2018)

Tiwa Savage became the first African woman to win the European Music Video Awards in 2018. This is a giant feat that elevated her to superstar status and confirm her status as the biggest female artist on the continent.

1. Tems winning a Grammy (2023)

Tems became the first female artist from the Nigerian music industry to win the Grammy after she won for her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U'.

This feat was a special moment for Nigerian female artists who celebrated one of their own winning the biggest prize in music.

