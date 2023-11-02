ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 Nigeria & South Africa collaborations [Afrobeats Throwback]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigeria and South Africa are two of the continent's leaders in terms of music.

Top 10 Nigeria & South Africa collaborations

From the highly exported Pop music of Afrobeats to heavy-hitting Hip Hop collaborations down to Amapiano party starters, Nigerian and South African stars have a track record of delivering hit records.

On this week's Pulse Afrobeats Throwback, we shall be taking a look at some of the iconic collaborations between the stars of both countries.

In selecting the top 10 collaborations between Nigerian and South African stars, the considerations are impact, popularity, and quality of the collaboration.

These songs not only showcase the impressive talent and synergy of the acts but also impact the respective soundscapes of both countries.

Here are the top 10 collaborations between Nigeria and South African stars.

When Focalistic wanted to make an inroad into the Nigerian music market, he sought the assistance of the Afrobeats most prolific hitmaker Davido, and the rest, as they say, is history.

'Ke Star' did not only rocket Focalistic to mainstream success in Nigeria and Africa but also popularized the adaptation of Amapiano in Afrobeats.

As Amapiano was beginning to become the leading mainstream sound in South Africa, the genre's most prolific producer Kabza De Small recruited the services of Nigeria superstars Wizkid and Burna Boy to craft a hit single that would introduce Nigerians to the sound.

'Sponono' was an instant success in both countries with the song showcasing the ability of Afrobeats stars to bring their hitmaking profiles whenever called upon.

A memorable hit song that swept across both countries, AKA and Kiddominant's brilliant collaboration is famous for its iconic lines and mindblowing production.

The song marked another high point in the creative partnership between the two countries.

At the height of his powers as the biggest artist on the continent, Ice Prince linked up with AKA for what remains one of the iconic Hip Hop collaborations between both countries.

With additional production from Don Jazzy, 'N Word' remix is significant for the music, the memorable visuals, and in documenting a pivotal moment when Hip Hop was the leading sound in both countries.

For the remix of his hit single 'Roll Up', South African rapper Emtee tapped Hip Hop heavy weight AKA and Nigerian megastar Wizkid for a single that brought him Nigerian mainstream success.

Wizkid laid one of his best verse as a guest artist while AKA brought his superstar cadence to the song that's one of the most popular collaboration between both countries.

As he ascended to the summit of the African music industry, Davido collaborated with DJ Buckz & Uhuru for the party-starting record 'The Sound' that dominated clubs across both countries.

The single showed what a hit song that combines Afrobeats and Kwaito elements should sound like.

This is one of the songs that opened the doors for more collaborations between Nigerian and South African stars.

Smooth-flowing rapper L Tido was in the front line of the "Ama Kip Kip" era where supercool rappers were adding style and sophistication to South African Hip Hop.

He partners with Banky W who delivers a memorable hook on 'It Ain't My Fault'. The song raised the profile of both artists and watered the ground for the commercial success of Hip Hop in both countries.

A one-of-a-kind collaboration that showcased Burna Boy's superlative talent, this song is one of the finest partnerships between Nigeria and South Africa.

The chorus, verses, and production combine to make for an impeccable record that took home the Best Collaboration at the MAMAs. The song is also relevant as it captures Burna Boy's sojourn in South Africa during which time he delivered memorable music and made music that showcased his remarkable talent.

A notable record that highlights Wizkid's superstar profile and remains his best South African collaboration yet.

The blend of Afrobeats and Kwaito showcased the compelling synergy between Wizkid and Maphorisa who will both combine for future hits.

The song dominated the streets from Nigeria to South Africa and even across the continent as Wizkid enjoyed a massively successful 2016 which he capped with the Male Artist of the Year prize at the MAMAs.

In 2014, Davido and Mafikizolo were dominating their countries with 'Aye' & 'Khona' respectively. When they combined their talents, the result was 'Tchelete', a hit song that reinforced their superstar status.

Almost a decade later, the iconic collaboration between both countries continues to be a party-starting anthem. The song laid a foundation for future collaboration between Nigerian and South African superstars.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

