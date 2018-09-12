Top 10 new Shaku Shaku songs

news

With how 'Shaku shaku' has dominated and continues to dominate the music scene in 2018, there is officially no more excuse not to flaunt your moves when your favorite song comes up.

When the viral dance made its entry unto the scene in the last quarter of 2017, it was expected that like many before it, it was only a matter of time, this new dance craze shall also pass away.

A full year later and 'shaku shaku' is still here and kicking strong with every music video released incomplete without one person doing the dance.

Every notable musician have also joined the wave , with the likes of Wizkid, Olamide and Tiwa Savage all caught in the wave of the viral dance.

As the year comes to the final months, which will welcome the entry of events, music concerts and festivals, it is certain that fun lovers will all be throwing their 'Shaku shaku' in the air much longer and we have the perfect line-up of songs to help prepare you for the ride.

Here are the 10 best songs to do the shaku shaku dance

Olamide - 'Motigbana'

Fast becoming an anthem, Olamide delivers another smash tune that is setting the streets and club on fire.

Across the internet, there have been viral videos of people doing the dance as there is no way you can stay sitting down when the beat comes on. Like he achieved with his previous singles like 'Wo' and 'Science Student', Olamide has perfected the act of delivering songs that fits into the 'shaku shaku' playlist.

Wizkid - 'Soco' ft Terri, Ceeza Milli and Spotless

Everyone knows this is a mega hit and a contention for the song of the year.

Wizkid teaming up with members of his Starboy family in Terri, Ceeza Milli and Spotless delivered this banger that is the perfect template to get your 'Shaku shaku' going.

Idowest – 'Ji Masun' ft Davido

DMW signing Idowest teams up with label boss Davido in this wake up clarion call titled, 'Ji Masun.'

Ji Masun is one slang that is often used on the streets of Lagos and the duo team up to make a dance anthem out of it.

Wizkid - 'Fake Love' ft Duncan Mighty

The thing about 'Shaku shaku' is that the dance actually can fit into any tempo, especially based on the skill of the dancer.

Wizkid shows just how well you can slow it down with his dance in this video featuring Duncan Mighty.

Naira Marley - 'Issa Goal' ft Olamide

The unofficial 2018 World cup anthem sees UK based, Nigerian artist Naira Marley team up with Olamide to score a banger.

Issa Goal is infectious, it calls out the dancing spirit within you and when you get the 'shaku shaku' right, you are asssured that the vibe is definitely a goal.

Mut4y - 'Commando' ft Wizkid and Ceeza Milli

Twitter went hysterical following Wizkid's 'shaku shaku' moves in the video for this song, one that even though not a certified hit, has many offerings of a proper dance tune succeeding on its merit alone.

Tiwa Savage - 'Tiwa's Vibe'

The Mavin Queen has thrown up the 'Shaku shaku' dance at every occassion possible, either in her music videos or performing on stage and when she recorded a song titled 'Tiwa's Vibe', you definitely could sense that this is one vibe to get the clubs jumping.

DJ Spinall- 'Nowo' ft Wizkid

An unavoidable reality in 2018 is that no one has flown the flag of the viral dance higher than Wizkid and 'Nowo' is just one of those joints that shows you why.

DJ Spinall - 'Baba' ft Kiss Daniel

High octane jam, infectious tune, beautiful melody and well laid vocals from Kiss Daniel packs the right combination to make this a tailor made jam for the dance clubs.

Seriki - 'Sakamanje' ft Reminisce

Indigenous rappers, Seriki and Reminisce team up on this one they call 'Sakamanje'.

In case you are curious as to what that means, it actually cannot be defined other than a command to get you to hit the dancefloor.