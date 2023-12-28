Top 10 hottest Nigerian songs of 2023

From party-starting Amapiano records, energetic Street jams, and Pop singles that pack international appeal to rap cuts that show new dimensions to Hip Hop domestication, 2023 brought unforgettable hit records that shaped the soundscape and extended Afrobeats' global ascension.

In choosing the top 10 Nigerian songs of 2023, Pulse Music Desk considers the records released between November 30, 2022 and December 1, 2023.

We also considered records that were released before the consideration window but enjoyed huge commercial success during the period under review.

The criteria used in shortlisting these songs are:

Commercial performance - street popularity and chart (TurnTable Top 100) performance. Note that commercial success in Nigeria is the major consideration although international success is a bonus.

Impact - How the song was able to impact the mass market, the soundscape, and the career of the artist.

Longevity - The length of the song's commercial run.

Now that the modalities are out of the way, it's time to reveal the top 10 Nigerian songs of 2023.

10. Party No Dey Stop — Adekunle Gold featuring Zinoleeky

For this record, Adekunle Gold teamed up with Zinoleesky to celebrate their ascent from the inner city area of Agege to chart-dominating music stars.

Released as one of the lead singles for his fifth album Tequila Ever After, the hit record reached NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100 and dazzled listeners all year round.

9. Gwagwalada — BNXN feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

For his biggest street hit yet, BNXN recruited the hitmaking producer, Sarz, the maestro of easy hits, Kizz Daniel, and Street-dominating star, Seyi Vibez.

The single, named after a popular axis in Abuja, has the artists singing about their superstar lifestyle over Amapiano log drums as they crafted a hit that dominated speakers around the country.

8. Asiwaju — Ruger

Released late into 2022 just as Nigerians were preparing for the 2023 general elections, Ruger's chest-thumping single became an instant hit as it coincidentally shares the same name as the eventual winner of the presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The single spent multiple weeks at the summit of TurnTable Top 100 while also finishing 2023 at NO. 3 on Apple Music Nigeria's top songs of the year.

7. Who Is Your Guy — Spyro feat Tiwa Savage

Spyro recruited the mercurial Tiwa Savage for the remix of his hit single and the result was a smash hit that rocketed Spyro to mainstream success.

The single was a hit among both young and old listeners as it soundtracked the beauty of enduring friendship and also won the prize for best collaboration at the 2023 Headies Awards.

6. Ask About Me — Mohbad

After splitting up with his previous label, late Street Hop star, Mohbad, returned with a string of singles including 'Ask About Me' which captured his resilience and showcased his ability.

After his untimely demise, the single became the official anthem through which listeners connected with him.

Ask About Me is a testament to Mohbad's incredible talent and a song that will continue to keep his memory alive.

5. Ojapiano — KCee

KCee has been around for nearly two decades during which time he has reinvented himself to enjoy commercial success.

For his latest mainstream run, he combines the famed Igbo flute, Oja and Amapiano elements to create what he calls 'Ojapiano'.

The creative ingenuity offered a refreshing feel as the single rocketed to the top of TurnTable Top 100 and has KCee performing all across the country. Ojapiano enjoyed huge success across social media platforms, radio, and streaming platforms on its journey to becoming a smash hit.

4. Soso — Omah Lay

One of the most popular songs of 2023 is Omah Lay's Soso on which he poured out his heart and asked for his burdens to be eased.

The single released as one of the singles off his 2022 debut album, Boy Alone, enjoyed a commercial resurgence in 2023 as it connected with listeners both at home and abroad.

The song earned a remix with Latino music star, Ozuna, while also ending 2023 as the most streamed song on Apple Music Nigeria.

3. Feel — Davido

After releasing his highly anticipated fourth album Timeless, fans quickly fell in love with Feel which packs Davido’s trademark swaggering delivery, captivating lyricism, and exciting production.

The single whose music video cost ₦100 million reached the summit of the TurnTable Chart while also dominating streaming platforms on its way to a top 4 finish on both Apple Music Nigeria and Spotify Nigeria's top songs of 2023.

The single also earned Davido a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance.

2. Unavailable — Davido

Davido recorded his biggest international hit single yet with Unavailable featuring Musa Keys. The Amapiano-driven single restated Davido's status as one of the continent's most reliable hit makers as he crafted a single that captivated listeners around the world including Rihanna who branded it her favourite song of 2023.

The single, with its catchy dance moves, became a viral hit on social media. Its international success also led to multiple remixes including with Jamaican Dancehall legend, Sean Paul, and American rapper, Latto.

1. Lonely At The Top — Asake

The biggest song in Nigeria in 2023 is Asake's Lonely At The Top which became the surprise hit single from his sophomore album, Work of Art.

The single which touches on the loneliness that comes from success connected with listeners, especially as it offered something different from the Amapiano exploration that soundtracked Asake's mainstream rise.

Lonely At The Top spent a record-breaking 12 weeks at the summit of TurnTable Top 100. It also topped Spotify Nigeria's 2023 top 100 and finished second on Apple Music Nigeria's top 100 for 2023.

Notable mentions