Rising star Tooslim enlists Wizkid's protegee Terri for ‘Ammunition’

Tooslim has carved a niche for himself as an artist whose music carries palpable emotions that draw in listeners to experience his reality through soothing vocals and moving melodies.

After introducing listeners to his music with the four-track EP 'SleemSZN.X' in 2023, Tooslim is building on the momentum with the release of the feel-good tune ‘Ammunition’.

The single, an Amapiano-infused Afrobeats tune, has exciting elements like the popular log drum, which makes it an instant street-hop banger. Terri marked his guest appearance with an exciting verse to complement the windy mid-tempo record.

