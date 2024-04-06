ADVERTISEMENT
Rising star Tooslim enlists Wizkid's protegee Terri for ‘Ammunition’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Tooslim has released a new infectious single titled, 'Ammunition'.

Tooslim has carved a niche for himself as an artist whose music carries palpable emotions that draw in listeners to experience his reality through soothing vocals and moving melodies.

After introducing listeners to his music with the four-track EP 'SleemSZN.X' in 2023, Tooslim is building on the momentum with the release of the feel-good tune ‘Ammunition’.

The single, an Amapiano-infused Afrobeats tune, has exciting elements like the popular log drum, which makes it an instant street-hop banger. Terri marked his guest appearance with an exciting verse to complement the windy mid-tempo record.

Fans can expect 'Ammunition' to be a refreshing addition to Tooslim's discography The single is out on all streaming platforms and listeners can expect to be captivated, entertained, and inspired by the rising star Tooslim as he prepares to embark on the thrilling journey of making a name for himself.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

