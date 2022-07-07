RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

' 'To Be Honest' took me almost 3 years' Simi reveals

Nigerian songstress Simi in an interview on Apple Music Africa Now Radio revealed that her recent album 'To Be Honest' took her almost three years to put together.

"It took me almost 3 years, from conception of the idea to the actual release of the album. It was the sound. I had the idea from the beginning, I knew what I wanted to say but for me I think the hardest part was “How do I want to say it? What sounds do I want to go with, or not want to go with?” Simi told the host Dada Boy Ehiz.

Speaking on the creative process, Simi revealed that she did a lot of writing and it took a while for her to make satisfactory adjustments to the album. "I did loads of writing and removing and adding, mostly because of the sound I was going for. There are lots of songs that also fit the idea but not the sound I was looking for, so just all of that I think was the hardest part"

'To Be Honest' is Simi's fourth solo album and it was released 3rd June 2022. Simi has shared that the intention behind the album was to express her thoughts in the most enjoyable and soothing manner.

