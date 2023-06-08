The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage returns with new hit single 'Pick Up'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has returned with a new single titled 'Pick Up'.

Tiwa Savage returns with new single 'Pick Up'
Tiwa Savage returns with new single 'Pick Up'

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage is set to continue her strong run in 2023 with the release of a new single she calls 'Pick Up' which was released on June 7.

'Pick Up' comes off the back of the success of her hit single 'Stamina' on which she features Ayra Starr and Young Jonn.

The new single packs a party-starting Amapiano beat that combines with Tiwa's infectious melodies and vocals for a stunning song that's sure to have listeners grooving. She also sampled part of the chorus of 9ice's classic record 'No Be Mistake' which further beautifies the record and offers a rush of nostalgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The multi-award-winning singer has been on a role in 2023 as her single 'Stamina' enjoyed impressive success. She also featured on Sypro's hit record 'Who's Your Guy' remix and most recently on 'Non Stop Vibe' with Street Pop maestro Bella Shmurda.

'Pick Up' is available for streaming on all platforms and as Tiwa Savage prepares to embark on her American tour the single would surely help warm listeners up ahead of the tour.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mr. Eazi announces Choplife Soundsystem world tour

Mr. Eazi announces Choplife Soundsystem world tour

Tiwa Savage returns with new hit single 'Pick Up'

Tiwa Savage returns with new hit single 'Pick Up'

Reekado Banks drops new exciting single 'Feel Different' featuring Adekunle Gold & Maleek Berry

Reekado Banks drops new exciting single 'Feel Different' featuring Adekunle Gold & Maleek Berry

Burna Boy inspired our hit single 'Barawo': Ajebo Hustlers

Burna Boy inspired our hit single 'Barawo': Ajebo Hustlers

Burna Boy honours late friend Gambo with customised diamond chain

Burna Boy honours late friend Gambo with customised diamond chain

Odunlade Adekola is fierce and warring in 'Orisa' teaser

Odunlade Adekola is fierce and warring in 'Orisa' teaser

'No Days Off' is the last piece in Teni's rebrand

'No Days Off' is the last piece in Teni's rebrand

Spotify inducts 17 year old singer Qing Madi into its EQUAL Africa programme

Spotify inducts 17 year old singer Qing Madi into its EQUAL Africa programme

BBNaija's Doyin highlights challenges in relationships between educated and uneducated individuals

BBNaija's Doyin highlights challenges in relationships between educated and uneducated individuals

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Belgium over Visa issues

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr joins Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack