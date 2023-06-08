Tiwa Savage returns with new hit single 'Pick Up'

Tiwa Savage is set to continue her strong run in 2023 with the release of a new single she calls 'Pick Up' which was released on June 7.

'Pick Up' comes off the back of the success of her hit single 'Stamina' on which she features Ayra Starr and Young Jonn.

The new single packs a party-starting Amapiano beat that combines with Tiwa's infectious melodies and vocals for a stunning song that's sure to have listeners grooving. She also sampled part of the chorus of 9ice's classic record 'No Be Mistake' which further beautifies the record and offers a rush of nostalgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The multi-award-winning singer has been on a role in 2023 as her single 'Stamina' enjoyed impressive success. She also featured on Sypro's hit record 'Who's Your Guy' remix and most recently on 'Non Stop Vibe' with Street Pop maestro Bella Shmurda.