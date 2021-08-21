Nigerian music export and MTV Europe Music Award’s Best African Artist TIWA SAVAGE has today officially released her eagerly anticipated EP “WATER & GARRI” on Motown Records / Universal Music South Africa. Tiwa describes the 5-track EP as her “most spiritual journey through music so far” and sees her blend her unique ‘Afro’ sound with soulful R&B and brings the two musical worlds together in her heartfelt signature style. “WATER & GARRI” is available on all streaming services. LISTEN HERE.
Tiwa Savage features Nas, Amaarae, Brandy on new EP, 'Water and Garri'
This is a follow-up to 2020 album, 'CELIA.'
Fresh from her critically acclaimed fourth studio album ‘Celia’ - named one of the 10 Best Albums of 2020 by Time Magazine, “WATER & GARRI” sees Tiwa collaborate with musical heavyweights from across the United States and Africa. The EP opens with “WORK FADA” - a 6:26 minute musical experience featuring rap legend NAS with songwriter and producer RICH KING who also produced the record. Other features include Grammy Award singing sensation BRANDY,Nigerian singer-songwriter TAY IWAR, Ghanaian-American artist AMARAAE.
TRACKLIST
- WORK FADA FT. NAS & RICH KING
- ADE ORI
- TALES BY MOONLIGHT FT. AMAARAE
- SOMEBODY’S SON FT. BRANDY
- SPECIAL KINDA FT. TAY IWAR
You can now stream the EP HERE.
