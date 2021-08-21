RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage features Nas, Amaarae, Brandy on new EP, 'Water and Garri'

Motolani Alake

This is a follow-up to 2020 album, 'CELIA.'

Tiwa Savage features Nas, Amaarae, Brandy on new EP, 'Water and Garri.' (UMG)

Nigerian music export and MTV Europe Music Award’s Best African Artist TIWA SAVAGE has today officially released her eagerly anticipated EP “WATER & GARRI” on Motown Records / Universal Music South Africa. Tiwa describes the 5-track EP as her “most spiritual journey through music so far” and sees her blend her unique ‘Afro’ sound with soulful R&B and brings the two musical worlds together in her heartfelt signature style. “WATER & GARRI” is available on all streaming services. LISTEN HERE.

Fresh from her critically acclaimed fourth studio album ‘Celia’ - named one of the 10 Best Albums of 2020 by Time Magazine, “WATER & GARRI” sees Tiwa collaborate with musical heavyweights from across the United States and Africa. The EP opens with “WORK FADA” - a 6:26 minute musical experience featuring rap legend NAS with songwriter and producer RICH KING who also produced the record. Other features include Grammy Award singing sensation BRANDY,Nigerian singer-songwriter TAY IWAR, Ghanaian-American artist AMARAAE.

TRACKLIST

  1. WORK FADA FT. NAS & RICH KING 
  2. ADE ORI  
  3. TALES BY MOONLIGHT FT. AMAARAE
  4. SOMEBODY’S SON FT. BRANDY  
  5. SPECIAL KINDA FT. TAY IWAR  

You can now stream the EP HERE.

