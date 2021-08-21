Tiwa Savage features Nas, Amaarae, Brandy on new EP, 'Water and Garri'

Nigerian music export and MTV Europe Music Award’s Best African Artist TIWA SAVAGE has today officially released her eagerly anticipated EP “WATER & GARRI” on Motown Records / Universal Music South Africa. Tiwa describes the 5-track EP as her “most spiritual journey through music so far” and sees her blend her unique ‘Afro’ sound with soulful R&B and brings the two musical worlds together in her heartfelt signature style. “WATER & GARRI” is available on all streaming services. LISTEN HERE.