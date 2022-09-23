Tito Da Fire drops third studio album ‘On The Shoulders of Giants (OSG)'

Speaking on album Tito Da Fire’s said: “OSG is a Global African Anthem, a theme of hope and expression beyond borders, cultures and colors”.

The album tells Tito compelling story of "NIGHALI" (Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia). He coined that name as a metaphor for non-violent Pan-African liberation through Music, Cultural and Economic Empowerment.

Pulse Nigeria

It is themed around the historical concept of rising ‘On the Shoulders Of Giants’, which tells his personal story of rising through uprisings in Liberia, to Nigeria (his father’s birth Country), to become a consistent Voice out of Nigeria. Importantly, the album reminds the culture that, “while we all call out oppression, we have to come with clean hands”.

The Album’s sonic direction boasts of Afro-fusion, Afrobeats, World Music, Reggae-fusion, Afro-pop, and R&B influences, with lead single, ‘One Day’ released on July 29, 2022, while ‘Abibeji’ (February 2022) and ‘Kokoro’ (August 2021). Production and recording took place across five countries, namely Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Germany and the United States, between 2021 and 2022, in several recording studios.