Award-winning singer Timi Dakolo releases third album 'The Chorus Leader'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Hailing from Bayelsa State in Southern Nigeria, Timi Dakolo's illustrious career has spanned nearly two decades thus making him a symbol of musical excellence and cultural celebration.

Through his soul-stirring vocals and poignant lyrics, Dakolo pays homage to the unique wealth, tenacity, and cultural legacy of Southern Nigeria.

The 17-track project is a musical journey on which Timi Dakolo's signature heartfelt style resonating deeply with listeners. The album not only celebrates the essence of the Southern Nigerian populace but also invites audiences to revel in the pride and joy of their heritage.

The album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborations, featuring notable artists such as Patoranking, Phyno, Falz, Cobhams Asuquo, Black Geez, and more. Each track promises to deliver a unique and unforgettable musical experience, showcasing Timi Dakolo's versatility and ability to transcend musical boundaries.

THE CHORUS LEADER TRACKLISTING:

  1. Premium Enjoyment
  2. Obim ft. Ebuka, Noble Igwe
  3. Anything for You
  4. Ke Ne Ke So
  5. Omo Ayo
  6. Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand
  7. Na So E Be ft. Patoranking
  8. No Forget Home
  9. Happy Fellows
  10. Hard Guy
  11. One Day
  12. Men of the South
  13. This Woman ft. Phyno, Falz, Cobhams Asuquo, Black Geez
  14. Hustle
  15. Amen
  16. Iyawo Mi
  17. The Vow
