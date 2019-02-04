Timaya has shared the tracklist to his new project, titled, Chulo Vibes.

The singer who remains one of the most consistent names on the scene since his emergence over a decade ago is set to come through with a new EP for 2019.

The 9-track EP is expected to be released on Friday, February 8, 2019 with the lead single, 'Balance' and its accompanying visuals already out.

This was announced on the singer's Instagram page on Monday with the caption, "CHULO VIBES" 4 Days to go.''

The EP will feature guest appearances from the likes of Burna Boy, Tanzanian singer Alikiba and Trinidad and Tobago dancehall star Machel montano.

This will be Timaya's seventh official studio project and his first since he released his Epiphany album in 2014.