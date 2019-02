Timaya shares the visuals to his latest single, Balance.

The dancehall artist who has been one of the most consistent names in the industry over the last decade is out with his first single of the new year.

'Balance' also doubles as the official lead single off his forthcoming EP titled “Chulo Vibes” with the accompanying visuals showing the DMW boss living the flamboyant life surrounded by a bevy of vixens.

The video was directed by Unlimited LA.