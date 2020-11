Details/Takeaway: The song is due to drop of Timaya's imminent album, 'Gratitude' and it documents his calm personality trait due to God's blessings.

Gratitude has no release date yet, but it will drop in 2020.

Date: November 4, 2020

Song Title: Gra Gra

Artist: Timaya

Genre: Afro-pop, Galala

Producer: TBA

Album: Gratitude

Video Director: Papiculo

Label: Dem Mama Records

You can watch a video for the song below;