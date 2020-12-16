Danaustino was born and bred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

At a tender age, Danaustino nurtured this amazing Music talent among his peers. He has always been attracted to the sound of music, always wanting to talk about his life experiences and express himself. We came to understand that it was this unquenchable passion that took him to greater heights in the Music Industry.

He moved to Romania, crossroads of Eastern Europe to complete his studies as a marine engineer. In 2018, he successfully graduated from Constanta Maritime University, Romania with an excellent BachelorÕs degree in Marine Engineering and Seaborne and Water Transport. But that was not the end point, He went further to acquire his Masters in Offshore Oil and Gas Technology and Management.

The sedulous life of Danaustino

In Romania, Danaustino was able the associate with high profiled personalities through his initial music kickstart, Disk Joking. One overwhelming attribute in Danaustino is the fact that he had and still has the ability to balance his academic, social as well as business life and he is still obtained a high profile in his school with all these. Who wouldn't love Danaustino?

Away from the music and entertainment life, Danaustino also has a nice taste of travelling the world and he's always on tour. From exploring major cities in Europe, to cities in the U.S.A e.g Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York etc.

His Business life is Top-Notch and he has investments in numerous enterprise. No wonder his peers calls him the AstroKing!

Danaustino's predisposition towards music and entertainment skyrocketed in 2018 which made him to establish the Music Label, Danaustino Entertainment. This Label is a major proprietor in many Nigeria-Romania entertainments concatenations with well-known Nigerian musician artists. Artists like Duncan Mighty, Tekno, Kizz Daniel, Fiokee, Eldee, Patoranking and many more.

Danaustino's passion towards music led to the release of his 3-track EP which is considered a Worldwide banger! This EP features 3 tracks that are fully inspired by Danaustino's lifestyle and life experience in general. It's currently available on all tune stores for play, buy or download. Stream Sensimania EP: https://fanlink.to/sensimania

It cannot be denied that Danaustino is a Hardworking eloquent man of class, style and possesses an affable character that displays positivity and excellence. Get you a Danaustino today.

