With all that’s happening, a change in scenery would be perfect but we cannot exactly travel anywhere — an all-expense trip to Mauritius or Dubai sounds like a slice of heaven right now. Back to reality, we must acknowledge that at least till October, travelling cannot be the solution to being cooped indoors or having to go all ‘Matrix’ as we dodge viruses. However, if you cannot change the scenery, maybe you can change your auditory location!

Music has been linked to improving mood, reducing stress, easing pain among many other benefits. So, imagine what could happen if you switch things up and expand your musical taste to something unconventional and mind elevating like classical music. Well, not just any type of classical music but music performed by thirty of Nigeria’s youngsters!

Olatoye Abiola Babatunde (trumpet) and Idowu Seun Immanuel (euphonium), MTN MUSON Scholars will perform at the Evening with MUSON Stars on Monday, August 24, 2020.

The excited students will be flexing with aria, cadenza, chamber music, and the opera (yes, we went to read up — nothing must pass us by)! Let’s just say, we are looking out for them and we are asking them to bring it on — we want to see how high their pitches can go! It will be interesting to see and hear exactly what these young ones will cook up. Classical music isn’t the most popular genre option in Nigeria, so we know that these kids have bravado and talent written all over them. What’s not to stan? Plus, we get to forget about the stress… Sign us up!

