'The government has failed but entertainment is helping out', says Davido

In an interview on Kiss FM, Davido was asked about the international ascension of Afrobeats and the award-winning megastar stated that he was proud to see Nigerian artists excelling internationally.

Davido shared that he was proud to see Rema breaking the African record for the highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 while recalling when he first met Rema when he just got signed by D'Prince.

According to Davido, it's the government's job to provide means by which the citizens can have a better and easier life however, the government has failed in its task and entertainment is providing the much-needed outlet.

On March 31, 2023, Davido released his new album 'Timeless' which has now gone on to set new first-week records across all five major streaming platforms in Nigeria.

The album recorded the highest first-week streams of any album in Audiomack's history.

'Timeless' sets a new record for the most first-day and first-week streams of any album on Spotify Nigeria, Apple Music Africa, Boomplay, and YouTube Nigeria.