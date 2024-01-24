Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Libianca nominated for 2024 Brit Awards

International superstars Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have all earned nominations for the 2024 Brit Award.

Burna Boy and Asake were nominated in the Best International Artist category alongside American superstars Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Sza, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lana Del Rey.

Rema earned a nomination for Best International Song for his hit single 'Calm Down'. Other Africans in the category are Cameroonian-American singer Libianca nominated for her hit single 'People' and South African fast-rising sensation Tyla for her smash hit record 'Water'.

See full nominations list below.

Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group of the Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle

and Miracle Casso/Raye/D-Block Europe - Prada

Prada Central Cee - Let Go

Let Go Dave and Central Cee - Sprinter

and Sprinter Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Dance The Night Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Eyes Closed J Hus featuring Drake - Who Told You

Who Told You Kenya Grace - Strangers

Strangers Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

Wish You The Best PinkPantheress - Boy's A Liar

Boy's A Liar Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism

Escapism Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

and Dancing Is Healing Stormzy featuring Debbie - Firebabe

featuring Firebabe Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React

React Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

Mastercard Album of the Year

Blur - The Ballad Of Darren

The Ballad Of Darren J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Beautiful And Brutal Yard Little Simz - No Thank You

No Thank You Raye - My 21st Century Blues

My 21st Century Blues Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

International Artist of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

What Was I Made For? David Kushner - Daylight

Daylight Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Paint The Town Red Jazzy - Giving Me

Giving Me Libianca - People

People Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

Made You Look Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Flowers Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Stick Season Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz - Miss You

Miss You Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Vampire Peggy Gou - It Goes Like (Nanana)

It Goes Like (Nanana) Rema - Calm Down

Calm Down SZA - Kill Bill

Kill Bill Tate McRae - Greedy

Greedy Tyla - Water

International Group of the Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Alternative/Rock Act - public vote

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Pop Act - public vote

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B Act - public vote

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - public vote

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act - public vote

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Romy

Rising star - previously announced

The Last Dinner Party