Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Libianca nominated for 2024 Brit Awards
Nigerian superstars earn nominations for the 2024 Brit Awards.
International superstars Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have all earned nominations for the 2024 Brit Award.
Burna Boy and Asake were nominated in the Best International Artist category alongside American superstars Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Sza, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lana Del Rey.
Rema earned a nomination for Best International Song for his hit single 'Calm Down'. Other Africans in the category are Cameroonian-American singer Libianca nominated for her hit single 'People' and South African fast-rising sensation Tyla for her smash hit record 'Water'.
See full nominations list below.
Artist of the Year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Group of the Year
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle
- Young Fathers
Best New Artist
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye
- Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- Casso/Raye/D-Block Europe - Prada
- Central Cee - Let Go
- Dave and Central Cee - Sprinter
- Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- J Hus featuring Drake - Who Told You
- Kenya Grace - Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress - Boy's A Liar
- Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy featuring Debbie - Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
- Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Mastercard Album of the Year
- Blur - The Ballad Of Darren
- J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
- Little Simz - No Thank You
- Raye - My 21st Century Blues
- Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
International Artist of the Year
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- David Kushner - Daylight
- Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy - Giving Me
- Libianca - People
- Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz - Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Peggy Gou - It Goes Like (Nanana)
- Rema - Calm Down
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Tate McRae - Greedy
- Tyla - Water
International Group of the Year
- Blink-182
- Boygenius
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
Alternative/Rock Act - public vote
- Blur
- Bring Me The Horizon
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Pop Act - public vote
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
R&B Act - public vote
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye
- Sault
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - public vote
- Casisdead
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Dance Act - public vote
- Barry Can't Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Romy
Rising star - previously announced
- The Last Dinner Party
Producer of the Year and songwriter of the Year to be announced in the coming weeks, chosen by an industry panel
