Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Libianca nominated for 2024 Brit Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars earn nominations for the 2024 Brit Awards.

International superstars Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have all earned nominations for the 2024 Brit Award.

Burna Boy and Asake were nominated in the Best International Artist category alongside American superstars Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Sza, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lana Del Rey.

Rema earned a nomination for Best International Song for his hit single 'Calm Down'. Other Africans in the category are Cameroonian-American singer Libianca nominated for her hit single 'People' and South African fast-rising sensation Tyla for her smash hit record 'Water'.

See full nominations list below.

  • Arlo Parks
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred again..
  • J Hus
  • Jessie Ware
  • Little Simz
  • Olivia Dean
  • Raye
  • Blur
  • Chase & Status
  • Headie One & K-Trap
  • Jungle
  • Young Fathers
  • Mahalia
  • Olivia Dean
  • PinkPantheress
  • Raye
  • Yussef Dayes
  • Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
  • Casso/Raye/D-Block Europe - Prada
  • Central Cee - Let Go
  • Dave and Central Cee - Sprinter
  • Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
  • Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
  • J Hus featuring Drake - Who Told You
  • Kenya Grace - Strangers
  • Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
  • PinkPantheress - Boy's A Liar
  • Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism
  • Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
  • Stormzy featuring Debbie - Firebabe
  • Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
  • Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
  • Blur - The Ballad Of Darren
  • J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
  • Little Simz - No Thank You
  • Raye - My 21st Century Blues
  • Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
  • Asake
  • Burna Boy
  • Caroline Polachek
  • CMAT
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
  • David Kushner - Daylight
  • Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
  • Jazzy - Giving Me
  • Libianca - People
  • Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
  • Noah Kahan - Stick Season
  • Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz - Miss You
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
  • Peggy Gou - It Goes Like (Nanana)
  • Rema - Calm Down
  • SZA - Kill Bill
  • Tate McRae - Greedy
  • Tyla - Water
  • Blink-182
  • Boygenius
  • Foo Fighters
  • Gabriels
  • Paramore
  • Blur
  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • The Rolling Stones
  • Young Fathers
  • Yussef Dayes
  • Calvin Harris
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Dean
  • Raye
  • Cleo Sol
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mahalia
  • Raye
  • Sault
  • Casisdead
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • J Hus
  • Little Simz
  • Barry Can't Swim
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Fred Again
  • Romy
  • The Last Dinner Party
