Artist: Terry Tha Rapman

Song Title: Gentility

Genre: Hip-Hop

Date of Release: May 10, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Pherowshuz

Details/Takeaway: Veteran Nigerian rapper has decided to bless the Hip-Hop space with this new single in 2019. The single is titled after his alter-ego, ‘Joe Spazm,’ and this is destined to impact the minds of Hip-Hop lovers.

You can listen to the single HERE.