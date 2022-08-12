Artist: Terri
Terri drops 'IN Transit' EP Deluxe featuring BNXN & Rema
Terri has released the deluxe for his 'IN Transit' EP which he released earlier in 2022. The deluxe features guest appearances from BNXN and Rema on two remixes.
Album Title: In Transit EP Deluxe
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: August 12, 2022
Producer: Deluxe tracks - (Track 7 - Krizbeats), (Track 8 - Princeton)
Song Art:
Length: 23 minutes
Features: 2 - BNXN, Rema
Label: Terri
Details/Takeaway: Terri sort the help of two of Afrobeats finest on the deluxe of his 'In Transit' EP as Rema and BNXN bring their distinct melodies to add some sonic aesthetics to the EP.
