Terri drops 'IN Transit' EP Deluxe featuring BNXN & Rema

Adeayo Adebiyi

Terri has released the deluxe for his 'IN Transit' EP which he released earlier in 2022. The deluxe features guest appearances from BNXN and Rema on two remixes.

Terri - Danger remix
Terri - Danger remix

Artist: Terri

Album Title: In Transit EP Deluxe

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: August 12, 2022

Producer: Deluxe tracks - (Track 7 - Krizbeats), (Track 8 - Princeton)

Terri - IN Transit' EP Deluxe
Terri - IN Transit' EP Deluxe Pulse Nigeria

Length: 23 minutes

Features: 2 - BNXN, Rema

Label: Terri

Details/Takeaway: Terri sort the help of two of Afrobeats finest on the deluxe of his 'In Transit' EP as Rema and BNXN bring their distinct melodies to add some sonic aesthetics to the EP.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

