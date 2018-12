Teni releases her new single, 'Uyo Meyo.'

2018 Headies 'Rookie of the year' and one of this year's standout artist has shared her latest single in celebration of her birthday on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

'Uyo Meyo', a song delivered in traditional Ondo language was first shared as an unfinished record on her social media pages shortly after her graduation earlier in the year. Teni has now put out the full version to the delight of her demanding fans.