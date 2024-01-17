Tems, Spinall, Tyla to perform at 2024 Coachella

Coachella has released its lineup for its 2024 festival and Africa is ably represented with Nigerian superstar singer Tems, award-winning DJ, artist, and producer Spinall, and South Africa's fast-rising rising Popstar Tyla all making the line up.

The 2024 Coachella will be headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, and Doja Cat. The 6-day festival will also have performances from Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Jon Baptiste, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, and many other artists.

Nigerian music stars have been a recurring part of Coachella since 2019 when Burna Boy famously chided the festival for writing his name in small print.

In 2020, Grammy-nominated Afrobeat star Seun Kuti and his Egypt 80 Band performed at the festival.

CKay graced the Coachella stage in 2022 while Burna Boy returned to the stage as one of the leading supporting acts in 2023