Burna Boy is not pleased with the way his name was listed on Coachella's line-up of 2019 performers.

Earlier today, December 3, 2019, Pulse reported that Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Mr Eazi have been announced alongside headliners like Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande as artistes that will be taking to the Coachella stage later in the year.

In a twist, the singer who enjoyed a stellar 2018 has now stated his unhappiness at how his name was listed on the bill.

Taking to his Insta Story shortly after the full line up was unveiled, Burna Boy stated, ''I really appreciate you. But I don't appreciate the way my name is written so small in your bill. I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix tings quick please.''

The Coachella festival which turns 20 this year, is one of the biggest and most famous annual music events in the world, providing a platform for top and established artists, as well as emerging artists to showcase their art to a global audience.

It is, however, important to note that the way the line-up was announced has been the traditional way by which Coachella unfolds its list of performing acts with the headliner's showcased in large letters while its long line-up of supporting performers are in lesser characters.

Coachella is yet to respond to Burna Boy's statement and it will interesting to see if the singer for this reason, will miss the opportunity to perform on this stage like King Sunny Ade and Wizkid who were listed in 2017 and 2018 consecutively but were unable to attend.