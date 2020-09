Artist: Tems

Album Title: For Broken Ears

Genre: Afro&B, Sentimental Ballad, Soul, Afro-pop

Date of Release: September 25, 2020

Producers: All tracks produced by Tems except Track 6

Album Art:

Length: 7 songs, 20 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: This is Tems' debut EP. After a breakout 2019 and a slow start to 2020, she has followed up her single, 'Damages' with a video and her debut EP. It's actually impressive that she produces most of her own music.

You can play the EP HERE.