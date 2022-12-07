Details: In the Billboard Hot 100 chart week dated 10th, December 2022, Tems' 'Free Mind' extends its stay on the chart to 20 weeks as it retains its NO. 74 position it held last week. The song off Tems' 2020 EP 'If Orange Is A Place' has enjoyed impressive success in the US peaking at NO. 46 on the chart.
Tems' 'Free Mind' enters 20th week on Billboard Hot 100
In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100, Tems' 'Free Mind' enters its 20th week on the chart while Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its run.
Rema's 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez slips 5 places to NO. 87 from its 82nd spot last week as it enters its 13th week on the chart.
Billboard US Afrobeats Chart: Rema extends his stay at the top of the Afrobeats chart to 14 weeks as 'Calm Down' retains his NO. 1 spot this week.
The top 10 largely remains unchanged with Tems' 'Free Mind' moving up to NO. 2 while Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 3.
'Last Last' retains the 4th spot, 'Essence' remains at NO. 5, 'Love Nwantiti' stays at NO. 6, Fireboy's 'Peru' retains the NO. 7 spot, Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr stays at NO. 8, Oxalde's 'Kulosa' maintains its NO. 9 spot, and Tems' 'Higher' stays at NO. 10.
See the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart HERE
