Tems' 'Free Mind' enters 20th week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez slips 5 places to NO. 87 from its 82nd spot last week as it enters its 13th week on the chart.

Billboard US Afrobeats Chart: Rema extends his stay at the top of the Afrobeats chart to 14 weeks as 'Calm Down' retains his NO. 1 spot this week.

The top 10 largely remains unchanged with Tems' 'Free Mind' moving up to NO. 2 while Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops to NO. 3.

'Last Last' retains the 4th spot, 'Essence' remains at NO. 5, 'Love Nwantiti' stays at NO. 6, Fireboy's 'Peru' retains the NO. 7 spot, Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr stays at NO. 8, Oxalde's 'Kulosa' maintains its NO. 9 spot, and Tems' 'Higher' stays at NO. 10.