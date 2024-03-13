Chocolate City's new signee Tar1q combines with Khaid for new single 'Jigga'

Tar1q's evocative vocals, marked by a raw authenticity, intertwine seamlessly with Khaid's mesmerising contributions, creating a sonic masterpiece that demands attention.

The song is a sonic journey that goes beyond mere lyrics and melodies; it's a captivating narrative that resonates with the human experience.

With lines that paint pictures of love's nuances, Tar1q and Khaid showcase an extraordinary ability to transform feelings into art. The chemistry between the artists is palpable, and their combined talents shine through as they navigate themes of love and devotion.

Tar1q broke into the scene in 2022 with his impressive EP 'Son Of The Moon' which showcased his versatility. Khaid is also one of Afrobeats fast rising artists whose music earned him a nomination for Rookie of the Year at the 2023 Headies Awards.