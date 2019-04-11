Grammy-nominated with her debut album, Ctrl, SZA was born Solana Imani Rowe. But over the past few days, she has her Instagram page, SZA now carries a Nigerian name, ‘Amarachi Chinonso.’

Both names are of Igbo origin. ‘Amarachi’ means ‘God’s grace’ while Chinonso means, ‘God is close.’

The artist is set to be on the official soundtrack for Game of Thrones Season Eight. Reports claim she will be on a song alongside The Weeknd and Travis Scott.

You can watch SZA dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Big Ole Freak' below;