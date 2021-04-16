RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tay Iwar releases new EP, 'Love & Isolation'

Motolani Alake

It's also Iwar's first solo body of work since his 2018 album, Gemini.

Tay Iwar releases new EP, 'Love & Isolation.' (Platoon)

Artist: Tay Iwar

Album Title: Love & Isolation

Genre: R&B

Date of Release: April 16, 2021

Producers: Tay Iwar

Length: 5 songs, 13 minutes

Features: 4 – Asa, Xenia Mannaseh, Lou Val and Insightful

Label: Soulection/Platoon

Singles: 1 - Peaking

Details/Takeaway: This EP is Iwar's follow-up to December 2019's 'Gold.'

You can stream the album HERE.

