Tay Iwar releases new EP, 'Love & Isolation'
It's also Iwar's first solo body of work since his 2018 album, Gemini.
Album Title: Love & Isolation
Genre: R&B
Date of Release: April 16, 2021
Producers: Tay Iwar
Length: 5 songs, 13 minutes
Features: 4 – Asa, Xenia Mannaseh, Lou Val and Insightful
Label: Soulection/Platoon
Singles: 1 - Peaking
Details/Takeaway: This EP is Iwar's follow-up to December 2019's 'Gold.'
You can stream the album HERE.
