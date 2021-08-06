Details/Takeaway: Speaking about the release, Gyakie says: ‘Need Me’ is a love song. This song goes out to people that are willing to sacrifice everything for the people they love. The people that are always available for the ones they love. This song is powerful, it’s a song for the heart and the message that is being sent out is that “love is a beautiful thing, and if you happen to find love, enjoy the most out of it”. I’m very excited about this release because it’s been a year since I dropped music and I know my fans have been yearning for it. It’s finally here and I believe it’s going to be another global wave!"