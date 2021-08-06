Details/Takeaway: Speaking about the release, Gyakie says: ‘Need Me’ is a love song. This song goes out to people that are willing to sacrifice everything for the people they love. The people that are always available for the ones they love. This song is powerful, it’s a song for the heart and the message that is being sent out is that “love is a beautiful thing, and if you happen to find love, enjoy the most out of it”. I’m very excited about this release because it’s been a year since I dropped music and I know my fans have been yearning for it. It’s finally here and I believe it’s going to be another global wave!"
Gyakie releases new single, 'Need Me'
‘Need Me’ is a blissful mid-tempo afrobeat love song which showcases the afro-soul/afro fusion sensation’s dynamic vocal range.
Need Me’ follows the release of Gyakie’s debut EP ‘SEED’ which included one of the biggest afrobeat songs of this year ‘Forever’ and a bubby remix of the track featuring multi-talented award winning singer/songwriter Omah Lay.
Artist: Gyakie
Song Title: Need Me
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 6, 2021
Label: Sony
Producer: Sosa
Video Director: TBD
