RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gyakie releases new single, 'Need Me'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

‘Need Me’ is a blissful mid-tempo afrobeat love song which showcases the afro-soul/afro fusion sensation’s dynamic vocal range.

Gyakie releases new single, 'Need Me.' (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: Speaking about the release, Gyakie says: ‘Need Me’ is a love song. This song goes out to people that are willing to sacrifice everything for the people they love. The people that are always available for the ones they love. This song is powerful, it’s a song for the heart and the message that is being sent out is that “love is a beautiful thing, and if you happen to find love, enjoy the most out of it”. I’m very excited about this release because it’s been a year since I dropped music and I know my fans have been yearning for it. It’s finally here and I believe it’s going to be another global wave!"

Recommended articles

Need Me’ follows the release of Gyakie’s debut EP ‘SEED’ which included one of the biggest afrobeat songs of this year ‘Forever’ and a bubby remix of the track featuring multi-talented award winning singer/songwriter Omah Lay.

Artist: Gyakie

Song Title: Need Me

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: August 6, 2021

Label: Sony

Producer: Sosa

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Gyakie - NEED ME (Official Audio)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

On his new single, Kizz Daniel reaffirms that 'black men' don't 'Lie'

Reminisce features on Brillsta's new single, 'Bullion Van (Remix)'

Ninety releases new single, 'Somebody'

Niniola returns with Amapiano record, 'Too Sweet (O Dun)'

Gyakie releases new single, 'Need Me'

'Progressive Tailors Club' gets theatrical release date

Yemi Alade releases new single, 'Ogogoro'

SPOTTED: Rema and Fireboy pictured working together in a studio

After working with Busiswa, Shontelle and more, Dunnie heralds new album with 'Mosafejo'