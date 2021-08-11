Details/Takeaway: Born Darlington Olawole Bello, Darlington has improved on his lyrical arrangements and vocal deliveries and his ready to take both the home and international scene by storm over the past years.
Darlington releases new album, '908Zero'
the singer promised music lovers a great sound, adding that he has never gone wrong with his sounds.
Recommended articles
The song is the lead single from Darlington's eponymous debut album.
Artist: Darlington
Song Title: 908Zero
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: June 2021
Label: Encrony Records
Producer: Shocker
Video Director: Samz Visuals
You can listen to the song below;
You can stream the album further HERE.
You can stream the single further HERE.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng