Darlington releases new album, '908Zero'

the singer promised music lovers a great sound, adding that he has never gone wrong with his sounds.

Darlington - 908Zero. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: Born Darlington Olawole Bello, Darlington has improved on his lyrical arrangements and vocal deliveries and his ready to take both the home and international scene by storm over the past years.

The song is the lead single from Darlington's eponymous debut album.

Artist: Darlington

Song Title: 908Zero

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: June 2021

Label: Encrony Records

Producer: Shocker

Video Director: Samz Visuals

You can listen to the song below;

Darlington - 908zero

You can stream the album further HERE.

You can stream the single further HERE.

