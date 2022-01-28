Details/Takeaway: The cut titled "Nwoke Oma", is a high-life-pop number that inspires yet talks about the joys and new friends attracted by success, as Chike sings on the chorus of the lush emotive DeeYasso production, "When you dey hustle, you go dey all alone, When you succeed, they go call you their own, Na because you don dey for the throne, They dey call you Nwoke Oma".
Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'
In Igbo, "Nwoke Oma" means 'Good Man' or in this case 'Good Person.'
"Nwoke Oma" - meaning "Good Man", or this case “Good Person” - is a word of encouragement to all hustlers out there, striving to create a better living for their families so they can be called a "good man" or "good woman". The singer acknowledges the struggle to be recognized without the societally-approved norms of success.
Artist: Chike
Song Title: Nwoke Oma
Genre: Highlife
Date of Release: January 18, 2021
Label: OneRPM
Producer: Killertunes
Video Director: TBD
Album: Brother's Keeper
Takeaway: Still engulfed in the critical and commercial success of his stellar debut "Boo of the Booless", Afro-soul and pop singer Chike looks to kick off 2022 bright and early with the very first offering from his sophomore album, "The Brother's Keeper" set for release in the first quarter of the year.
“Nwoke Oma” which is poised to be an African classic and an evergreen number serves as the lead single of “The Brother’s Keeper” is a musical memoir detailing the joys, wins, losses, struggles and challenges as Chiké navigates current life after the success of his debut album "Boo of the Booless".
