RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

In Igbo, "Nwoke Oma" means 'Good Man' or in this case 'Good Person.'

Chike - Nwoke Oma. (OneRPM)
Chike - Nwoke Oma. (OneRPM)

Details/Takeaway: The cut titled "Nwoke Oma", is a high-life-pop number that inspires yet talks about the joys and new friends attracted by success, as Chike sings on the chorus of the lush emotive DeeYasso production, "When you dey hustle, you go dey all alone, When you succeed, they go call you their own, Na because you don dey for the throne, They dey call you Nwoke Oma".

Recommended articles

"Nwoke Oma" - meaning "Good Man", or this case “Good Person” - is a word of encouragement to all hustlers out there, striving to create a better living for their families so they can be called a "good man" or "good woman". The singer acknowledges the struggle to be recognized without the societally-approved norms of success.

Artist: Chike

Song Title: Nwoke Oma

Genre: Highlife

Date of Release: January 18, 2021

Label: OneRPM

Producer: Killertunes

Video Director: TBD

Album: Brother's Keeper

Takeaway: Still engulfed in the critical and commercial success of his stellar debut "Boo of the Booless", Afro-soul and pop singer Chike looks to kick off 2022 bright and early with the very first offering from his sophomore album, "The Brother's Keeper" set for release in the first quarter of the year.

“Nwoke Oma” which is poised to be an African classic and an evergreen number serves as the lead single of “The Brother’s Keeper” is a musical memoir detailing the joys, wins, losses, struggles and challenges as Chiké navigates current life after the success of his debut album "Boo of the Booless".

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Mercy Aigbe reacts to husband-snatching allegation

Mercy Aigbe reacts to husband-snatching allegation

Regina Daniels says husband behind aphrodisiac vendor Jaruma's arrest

Regina Daniels says husband behind aphrodisiac vendor Jaruma's arrest

Slam M.I. Abaga over twitter #securethetribecomments

Slam M.I. Abaga over twitter #securethetribecomments

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Trending

Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

Wizkid

Wizkid's 'True Love' climbs American charts

Wizkid

Nike to release a rumoured Afrobeats-themed pair of Jordan sneakers: Good or bad? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Air Jordans 7: Afrobeats. (Nike)

Top 7 times Davido and Wizkid showed each other love in public

Davido & Wizkid