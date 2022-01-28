Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

"Nwoke Oma" - meaning "Good Man", or this case “Good Person” - is a word of encouragement to all hustlers out there, striving to create a better living for their families so they can be called a "good man" or "good woman". The singer acknowledges the struggle to be recognized without the societally-approved norms of success.

Artist: Chike

Song Title: Nwoke Oma

Genre: Highlife

Date of Release: January 18, 2021

Label: OneRPM

Producer: Killertunes

Video Director: TBD

Album: Brother's Keeper

Takeaway: Still engulfed in the critical and commercial success of his stellar debut "Boo of the Booless", Afro-soul and pop singer Chike looks to kick off 2022 bright and early with the very first offering from his sophomore album, "The Brother's Keeper" set for release in the first quarter of the year.