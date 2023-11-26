Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd: Night of Hip-Hop fashion, style with Ice Prince, Efe Money

We are thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited “The Drip Lawd Edition,” a sensational event featuring the one and only HipHop Drip Lawd, BET award winner, Ice Prince alongside Former Big Brother Naija Winner — Efe Money. On November 26, prepare to witness hip-hop at its finest as we take center stage at the iconic Pop Haus Lekki.

Starting at 5 PM, this event promises an unforgettable experience, replete with blazing rap battles, electrifying B-boy showdowns, top-notch DJs delivering sick beats, and awe-inspiring graffiti artists transforming spaces into visual masterpieces. “The Drip Lawd Edition” is not merely a concert; it’s a celebration of hip-hop culture in all its diverse forms.

However, the festivities extend beyond the music and dance. Str8up Hip-hop is proud to pay homage to the late and great Sound Sultan, a legendary figure who made monumental contributions to both the world of hip-hop and Afrobeats. We aim to ensure that his legacy lives on through this celebration of his life and achievements.

To ensure that you don’t miss out on this epic night, make sure to secure your invitation. It’s an exclusive event, and the only way to stay updated is by following us on Instagram @str8up_Hiphop and clicking the link in our bio. Be part of an event that is set to make history and become a memorable chapter in hip-hop culture.

For those who are interested in sponsorship opportunities or have inquiries, feel free to slide into our DMs on Instagram @Str8up_Hip-hop or contact us at 08060406244. We are open to collaborations and partnerships to elevate this event into something truly legendary.

Str8up Hip-hop is proudly brought to you by Buckwyld Media, in collaboration with Pop Central and Dark Cypha Entertainment. This event is poised to be the hip-hop extravaganza of the year, and you’re invited to be a part of it. Don’t miss out on this chance to witness hip-hop excellence and pay tribute to one of its legends.

