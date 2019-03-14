Stiques AKA Stiques the god is an artistic vocalist, producer, audio engineer, songwriter and sound design artist. His sound composition is always intense and interesting to listen to. He is a rapper that delivers his lyrics in a mix of Hausa and English.

On Wednesday, March 14, 2019, he released a song; an abstract representation of dictatorship, idolizing one of Nigeria’s most memorable military leaders “Sani Abacha”. Characteristically, he combines Hausa and English to indulge us on this Afro-trap-dubstep, Hip-hop track.

The song is destined to resonate with listeners due to the rhythmic chants on its hook. You can listen to the song below;