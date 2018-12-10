Small Doctor shuts down Agege with 'OmoBetter' concert

news

It was a night that witnessed an impressive turnout and a galaxy of stars who turned up for Small Doctor at his ''Omo Better Concert.''

The Agege Stadium in the heart of the mainland was the venue on Sunday night, December 9th as fans in their thousands tropped out to catch performances from a number of their favourite artists at the behest of one of their very own.

The concert which gained heightened expectations following Small Doctor's recent arrest by the police started off with a number of performances from upcoming artists.

Shody, Advantage and Toyin Aimakhu were hosts with special appearances by comedians like Seyi Law, Ushbebe, Woli Arole and more.

The night also enjoyed class act performances by a number of disc jockeys from DJ Spinall, DJ Kaywise, DJ Coded and DJ Enimoney with top performers including Vector, Reminisce, Lyta, Seriki, Zlatan, Davolee, Klever Jay, Mz Kizz, Wale Turner, Oladips, Terry Apala, Mr Real, Oritshefemi, LAX and more.

Highlights of the night were Small Doctor's performance alongside a number of the artists he has worked with, Ushbebe’s set, Oritshefemi's impressive showing and Mr Real doing the Legbegbe.

Particularly impressive was the very tight security which ensured that the crowd was well contained and production also was of high quality as it allowed each performance to go smoothly.

The event which went on late into the early Monday morning is one that will not be forgotten in a long while by residents of Agege who displayed their immense love for Small Doctor and exhibited the Zanku dance all through the night.