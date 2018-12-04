Small Doctor arraigned by police for unlawful possession of firearms

news

The police have arraigned Adekunle Temitope also known as Small Doctor for unlawful possession of firearms.

According to PUNCH, a source at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba said the music star was arraigned at the Ebute Metta Magistrate court along with the other occupants in his car on Tuesday December 4, 2018.

Small Doctor had earlier been paraded with his gang by the Lagos State Police Command on Monday, December 3, 2018.

The music star was arrested for allegedly threatening a police officer with a gun.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimin Edgal, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested after threatening to shoot policemen controlling the traffic at the ever-busy Oshodi area of Lagos.

Edgal said that he was disappointed with the musician’s conduct because he had a case with the State CID, Panti for shooting a gun at his Agege show where he injured four persons.

“You would have thought the incident would caution him but surprisingly today, I got a situation report from traffic monitors at the Oshodi expressway about four unknown gunmen in green unregistered SUV. He (Small Doctor) allegedly brought out a weapon and threatened to fire the policemen. Fortunately, the DPO and other policemen at Shogunle intercepted the suspects and arrested them," he said.

The CP further urged celebrities to stop involving themselves in issues of gangsterism and conflicts that do not portray their image positively.