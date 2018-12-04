Pulse.ng logo
Small Doctor arraigned by police for unlawful possession of firearms

Small Doctor in big trouble as police arraigns brand ambassador over unlawful possession of firearms

The police have arraigned Small Doctor before a magistrate court for illegal possession of firearms.

Small Doctor

Small Doctor

(Nairaland Forum)

The police have arraigned Adekunle Temitope also known as Small Doctor for unlawful possession of firearms.

According to PUNCH, a source at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba said the music star was arraigned at the Ebute Metta Magistrate court along with the other occupants in his car on Tuesday December 4, 2018.

Small Doctor had earlier been paraded with his gang by the Lagos State Police Command on Monday, December 3, 2018.

The music star was arrested for allegedly threatening a police officer with a gun.

Small Doctor being paraded along side his gang play

Small Doctor being paraded along side his gang

(DailyPost)

Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm

Small Doctor with the top police officer, Dolapo Badmus play

Small Doctor with the top police officer, Dolapo Badmus

(Instagram/AustinNaija)

 

The police on Monday in Lagos said they had arrested a popular musician, Adekunle Temitope, a.k.a Small Doctor, and three others for alleged unlawful possession of fireman.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimin Edgal, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested after threatening to shoot policemen controlling the traffic at the ever-busy Oshodi area of Lagos.

Edgal said that he was disappointed with the musician’s conduct because he had a case with the State CID, Panti for shooting a gun at his Agege show where he injured four persons.

Small Doctor spotted with Yemi Osibanjo play

Small Doctor spotted with Yemi Osibanjo

(Instagram/Iam_SmallDoctor)

 

“You would have thought the incident would caution him but surprisingly today, I got a situation report from traffic monitors at the Oshodi expressway about four unknown gunmen in green unregistered SUV. He (Small Doctor) allegedly brought out a weapon and threatened to fire the policemen. Fortunately, the DPO and other policemen at Shogunle intercepted the suspects and arrested them," he said.

Small Doctor

Small Doctor

(Instagram/Iam_SmallDoctor)

 

The CP further urged celebrities to stop involving themselves in issues of gangsterism and conflicts that do not portray their image positively.

