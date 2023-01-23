The allegations of Miss DSF: In an interview with Chude, Miss DSF narrated how she went on a double vacation with an undisclosed ex-boyfriend in Tanzania and how she was robbed while asleep.
Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings
Nigerian musician Skiibii has reacted to the allegations of theft made by his ex-girlfriend Miss DSF who accused him of stealing from her while the duo was on vacation in Tanzania.
According to DSF, she lost two phones, ATM cards, and some money while on vacation in Zanzibar. And while she didn't mention any names, fans were able to deduce she was referring to Skiibii.
Skiibii reacts to the allegations: The musician has reacted to the allegations by Ms. DSF with his management putting out a press release.
In the press release, Skibii's lawyer stated that the trip was funded by Miss DSF who took the musician on a birthday trip to Zanzibar.
The release indicated that Skiibii also lost some of his possessions to the theft his two diamond necklaces, one rose gold Cartier wrist watch, 4 diamond rings, one iPhone, and some amount of money were stolen.
Skiibii's lawyer stated that the musician remains a law abiding citizen and he will be seeking redress for the defamatory statement in a court of law.
