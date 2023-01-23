Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings

According to DSF, she lost two phones, ATM cards, and some money while on vacation in Zanzibar. And while she didn't mention any names, fans were able to deduce she was referring to Skiibii.

Skiibii reacts to the allegations: The musician has reacted to the allegations by Ms. DSF with his management putting out a press release.

In the press release, Skibii's lawyer stated that the trip was funded by Miss DSF who took the musician on a birthday trip to Zanzibar.

The release indicated that Skiibii also lost some of his possessions to the theft his two diamond necklaces, one rose gold Cartier wrist watch, 4 diamond rings, one iPhone, and some amount of money were stolen.