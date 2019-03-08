New music gets us in our feelings but nothing matters to us more than sharing them with you.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day today, March 8, 2019, with the theme Balance For Better, so also do we at Pulse strive to always ensure a balance between the popular songs that are easily accessible to you and the equally talented but unpopular ones that lack the machinery to push the music directly to your favorite music playlists.

Like a house unleashed, there has been plenty of new music following the conclusions of the last Presidential elections and in our usual manner, we have selected 10 of the very best for your pleasure this week.

Here are 10 new songs you need to listen to

Dapo Tuburna - 'Lituation'

Talented singer, Dapo Tuburna, who debuted on the scene in 2016 when he released the hit single, 'Nothing,' begins the year with the release of a 3-song compilation tape he calls, ''Gingo Vibes.''

From the project is this stand out track that describes his sound, titled, 'Lituation.' The Spellz produced song is all about the good life and how things can easily change for the better in a moment.

Olakira - 'Come N Do'

U&I Music afro-pop star Olakira premieres the music video for his recently released Spellz produced song 'Come N' Do.'

The groovy mid-tempo bop showcases his pop sensibilities, as he expressively confesses his carnal intentions over a slapping percussion charged instrumentation.

The music video which gives life to the song was directed by Unlimited L.A.

Dunnie - 'Foolish'

Dunnie is one truly gifted singer that everyone needs to pay attention to. Last year, she released her EP titled, ''Seven The EP'' and has continued in the new year with this new one, 'Foolish', a song she said was inspired by events she read on Twitter.

The song talks about how blindly one can become for love, closing their senses 'foolishly' to even the ugly events that confronts them.

Nonso Amadi - 'Emergency'

The incredibly talented Nonso Amadi has shared the visuals to 'Emergency' which was released a few days ago and this time he is talking heartbreaks.

Skibii - 'Omaema'

From the success that came his way with the Reekado Banks assisted, 'Sensima' in 2018, Skibii seeks for new heights with the release of the brand-new single 'Omaema.'

'Omaema' is an up-tempo record that extols the beauty of a woman and confesses his interest in her.

Gregg - '4 U' feat Dunnie

Budding singer, Gregg teams up with fast rising talent, Dunnie on '4U.'

'4U' is a love song where he sings about a willingness to do everything his interest wants, with Dunnie's complementary vocals adding a different dimension to the song.

Olisa Franklin - 'Baby Jollof'

TNR Music Artiste Olisa Franklin has become the gift that keeps on giving, after releasing One Night last month, he immediately follows it up with a song to celebrate the woman of his life on his birthday.

The mid-tempo song produced by Chris Strings has Olisa Franklin in his feelings for his woman.

Fresh Khd - 'Won ni'

Fresh Khd is addressing his critics and those who spread gossips in this new one he calls 'Won Ni' which translates to 'They are saying'.

Owen - 'Rapata Collage'

Industry newbie, Owen releases this easy, sing along single he calls 'Rapata College.' The Tonywhy produced song is just about the groove and ensuring you have a fun listen as you press play.

Cloud9ne - 'Constantly Changin'

In this competitive sport called rap, one emcee that continues to impress with every song is Cloud9ne.

Feeling the need to always have his name mentioned, he is constantly releasing new materials and following his last single, 'Choc Souffle', he comes through with this quick record titled, 'Constantly Changin' and in his usual manner, he comes correct with the lyrics and flow.