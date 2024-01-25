My goal is to fight for women's right to choose - singer Simi on feminism

The mother of one spoke on feminism during her recent interview on the Tea With Tea podcast. She shared her perspective on the topic, shedding light on what the movement truly represents for her.

Simi emphasised the essence of freedom of choice for women, expressing that, as a feminist, her primary goal is to advocate for women's rights to make choices. She stressed that the choices should not be influenced by duress, fear, or societal expectations. Adding that the importance of women having the autonomy to genuinely choose their paths in life is paramount.

In her words, "As a feminist, my goal is to fight for the woman's right to choose not under duress, not out of fear, not because they think that's what they have to do, but genuinely choose what they do. If you want to be a stay at home mum, let it be your choice. If you want to be the most submissive wife in the world, let it be your choice. If you wanna be a slay mama, let it be your choice ...I feel like that's the only way it's genuine."

The singer has been very vocal about her feminism and the need for equality of the sexes over the years. Recall in August 2023, when Big Brother Naija star Seyi Awolowo made his controversial and misogynisic comment against women, Simi was vocal about her outrage.

She said: "They need to actually hold this agbaya down and flog him until he forgets his last name. Also, "not my daughter in Jesus' name' is crazy. Imagine your skull wasting because nothing is inside."

Back in 2020, she posted a series of tweets outraged over the struggles women endure trying to achieve their goals in a male-dominated society.

