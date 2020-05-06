The social networking site recently announced that it is set to provide a new way for artistes to earn money on the platform.

"You’ll be able to mark Facebook Events as online only and, in the coming weeks, integrate Facebook Live so you can broadcast to your guests,” it said in a press statement. “To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences.”

This means Ghanaian artistes with massive Facebook followers will soon be raking in thousands of dollars every week if they subscribe to the new tool.

So far, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and other female stars like Becca, Efya and Wendy Shay are the most followed artistes on Facebook.

Considering the volume of their followers, they will be able to make some extra dollars off their craft.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is also introducing Messenger Rooms video calls for up to 50 people. WhatsApp will offer group voice and video calls with up to eight people. Portal users will soon be able to go live from Portal to Facebook Pages and Groups.