Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

The fast-rising artist shocked Nigerians on October 17, 2023, when he announced his self-owned record label called Plutomania Records. Shallipopi who himself is under the books of Dapper Music announced that he's launching Plutomania Records while also unveiling two new artists Zerryl and Tega Boi under his label.

Shallipopi enjoyed remarkable success in 2023 with his EP 'Planet Pluto' which delivered the hit singles 'Elon Musk', 'Obapluto', and 'Ex-Convict'.

Shallipopi was listed among the five fast-rising artists on Apple Music in a list released as part of the celebration of Nigeria's 63rd independence. He was listed among side fellow 2023 breakout sensation ODUMODUBLVCK who won the award for the Rookie of the Year at the 2023 Headies award. Also on the list is Seyi Vibez who won the Best Street Hop song for 'Chance', fast-rising Mavin signee Bayyani, and gospel music sensation Victor Thompson.

Shallipopi recently released two new singles 'Things on Things' and 'Oscroh' with the latter reaching the summit of Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 and Spotify Nigeria Top 50.