ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music sensation Shallipopi has announced his record label.

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records
Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records

Recommended articles

The fast-rising artist shocked Nigerians on October 17, 2023, when he announced his self-owned record label called Plutomania Records. Shallipopi who himself is under the books of Dapper Music announced that he's launching Plutomania Records while also unveiling two new artists Zerryl and Tega Boi under his label.

Shallipopi enjoyed remarkable success in 2023 with his EP 'Planet Pluto' which delivered the hit singles 'Elon Musk', 'Obapluto', and 'Ex-Convict'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shallipopi was listed among the five fast-rising artists on Apple Music in a list released as part of the celebration of Nigeria's 63rd independence. He was listed among side fellow 2023 breakout sensation ODUMODUBLVCK who won the award for the Rookie of the Year at the 2023 Headies award. Also on the list is Seyi Vibez who won the Best Street Hop song for 'Chance', fast-rising Mavin signee Bayyani, and gospel music sensation Victor Thompson.

Shallipopi recently released two new singles 'Things on Things' and 'Oscroh' with the latter reaching the summit of Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 and Spotify Nigeria Top 50.

With the announcement of his record label and the unveiling of his new signees, Shallipopi appears to be ready to extend his domination of the mainstream.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Face your father of nations — BBNaija's Phyna responds to Davido's fans

Face your father of nations — BBNaija's Phyna responds to Davido's fans

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

Biodun Stephen's 'Big Love' will start streaming on Prime Video this October

Biodun Stephen's 'Big Love' will start streaming on Prime Video this October

'BBNaija' winner Phyna trends after Davido says he does not know who she is

'BBNaija' winner Phyna trends after Davido says he does not know who she is

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

Britney Spears had an abortion for Justin Timberlake when they were both 19

Britney Spears had an abortion for Justin Timberlake when they were both 19

Flytime Fest announces star-studded 2023 Afrobeats lineup

Flytime Fest announces star-studded 2023 Afrobeats lineup

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Here are ten Afrobeats street songs listeners will never forget

Here are 10 unforgettable Street hit songs [Afrobeats Throwback]

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy