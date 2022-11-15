RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Senegal's President pledges support for the coming AFRIMA edition

Babatunde Lawal

The eighth edition of AFRIMA tagged, ‘Teranga Edition’, is scheduled to hold in Dakar between January 12 and 15, 2023.

AFRIMA President, Mike Dada and President of Senegal, Macky Sall

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, has pledged unwavering support for the coming All-Africa Music Awards.

This occurred when Mike Dada, the executive producer and president of the All-Africa Music Awards, was a host at a recent event in the president's official residence in Dakar, the country's capital.

Remember that on November 4, 2022, the African Union Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA named Senegal as the event's host nation following a global media conference and unveiling ceremony held at the King Fahd Royal Palace Hotel in Dakar.

"The present and future of Africa, particularly Senegal, is very important to our government, and the youths represent that future. AFRIMA speaks to the empowerment and engagement of young people in the creative economy, as well as the celebration of our continent and global promotion of our cities for tourism benefits, hence the support and partnership from the Republic of Senegal." , he said as he expressed his delight in the announcement.

“I am very happy and honoured to host the Teranga edition of the biggest music award in Africa right here in Senegal. The people of Senegal are excited about this historical feat, given that this is the first time the awards will be held in a francophone country.”

In his reply, Dada praised Sall as well as the Senegalese government and people for agreeing to collaborate with and organise the event for the sake of the African music business. He pledged that the Teranga edition would be remembered as the best and biggest yet.

The eighth edition of the prestigious music festival is set to begin on January 12, 2023, with a tour of the host nation, a courtesy visit to the president of the host nation, a visit to a school, gift-giving, and a welcoming reception.

Babatunde Lawal

