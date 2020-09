Between August 14, 2020 and August 28, 2020, Nigerian artists, Burna Boy [‘Twice As Tall,’ Aug. 14], Fireboy [‘Apollo’ Aug. 20], Adekunle Gold [‘Afro-pop Vol. 1’ Aug. 21], Tiwa Savage [‘Celia’ Aug. 28] and Patoranking [‘Three’ Aug. 28] released their respective albums.

As Pulse Nigeria and with the aid of Nigeria’s foremost charting platform, TurnTable Charts, we have decided to analyse the first week numbers of these Nigerian artists across Audiomack, YouTube, iTunes and Boomplay. This analysis will also examine the highest charting positions of songs on those albums on Apple Music and iTunes.

That 14-day period was one of the busiest weeks in Nigerian music over the course of 2020. Burna Boy's Twice As Tall has been left off this analysis because his numbers are an outlier.

Shazam and positions of songs off those albums on TurnTable Charts’s Airplay Charts will also be considered.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers;

Boomplay

Album Boomplay numbers Apollo 3.5M – 997k = 2.503 million streams (999k from first-day of release [Apollo was released on Thursday] Afro Pop Vol 1 753k + 90k from clean version = 843k streams Celia 462k + (50k from singles) = 512k streams THREE 819k streams

YouTube

Album YouTube Numbers Fireboy DML 393k Adekunle Gold 258k Patoranking 298k Tiwa Savage 230k

Audiomack

Album Audiomack Numbers Fireboy [Apollo] 11,525,000 Adekunle Gold [Afro Pop Vol.] 4,815,000 Tiwa Savage [Celia] 3,164,000 Patoranking [Three] 2,599,000

Peak Position of songs on Apple Music Charts

Apollo - Top Songs

Champion – No. 13

Tattoo – No. 16

Eli – No. 20

Spell – No. 21

Afar – No. 23

Airplane – No. 25

Lifestyle – No. 30

Go Away – No. 31

Shade – No. 35

Favourite Song – No. 36

Dreamer – No. 45

24 – No. 49

Sound – No. 50

Afro Pop Vol 1 - Top Songs

AG Baby – No. 19

Pretty Girl – No. 26

Something Different – No. 34

Sabina – No. 39

Okay – No. 41

Celia - Top Songs

Koroba – No. 28

Park Well – No. 33

THREE - Top Songs

Abule – No. 14

iTunes

Apollo's Top Songs on iTunes

Tattoo – No. 13

Afro Pop Vol 1's Top Songs on iTunes

AG Baby – No. 5

Pretty Girl – No. 27

Celia's Top Songs on iTunes

Koroba – No. 20

THREE's Top Songs on iTunes

Abule – No. 2

Radio

Apollo's Top 50 Entries on Top Airplay Chart during first week of release

Eli – No. 24

Spell – No. 33

Tattoo – No. 50

Afro Pop Vol. 1's Top 50 Entries on Top Airplay Chart during first week of release

AG Baby – No. 8

Pretty Girl – No. 27

Shazam

Apollo's Top Songs on Shazam during first week of release

Eli – No. 28

Champion – No. 56

Tattoo – No. 57

Afro Pop Vol 1's Top Songs on Shazam during first week of release

AG Baby – No. 10

Something Different – No. 33

Pretty Girl – No. 61

Celia's Top Songs on Shazam during first week of release

Koroba – No. 12

Dangerous Love – No. 75

THREE's Top Songs on Shazam during first week of release

Abule – No. 2

