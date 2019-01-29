Its a sigh of relief at the moment for Runtown as he wins the court case filed against him by former record label, Eric Many.

In a judgment delivered by a Federal High Court Abuja on Friday 23rd January, Runtown's former record label, Eric Many has been restrained from interfering in the singer's affairs.

In the judgment passed by Justice O.A Musa, it was ordered that the restraining order placed on Runtown from performing be immediately suspended while Eric Many was also restrained from enforcing the suspended orders of the court.

Runtown has in the last two years been entangled in a battle with his former record label, Eric Many.

From to lawsuits to release of sex tapes to even reports of a ban from the United States, Runtown got a taste of what and aggrieved ex-girlfriend would do.

A timeline of the feud between Runtown and Eric Many

Runtown got signed unto the label, Eric Many in 2014 after the success of his single, 'Gallardo', he was to release his debut album, ''Ghetto University'', the following year, which had some major singles like 'Lagos to Kampala' featuring Wizkid making Runtown a household name.

However, in 2016, things began to get ugly between the two parties as there emerged accusations of threat to life, with Runtown declaring his intention to terminate his contract, leading to a lawsuit by the label.

This was soon settled outside the courts with Runtown signing a new deal that has now expired on June 22, 2018. Eric Many on July 5, brought a fresh injunction against the singer on the grounds of contempt of existing court orders, following the release of Runtown's new single, Unleash.

This was the fourth injunction in two years served on Runtown who also recently set up his independent record platform, Sound God Music Group.