Runtown has come out to deny the claims by his former record label that he has been banned from the United States of America.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, they reached out to Runtown and he denied the claims that he has been banned from entering the United States of America.

"It's all fake news. It'll all be clear in due time,” he said. This coming after his former record label, Eric Many Entertainment had released a video where they said Runtown and his brother's secured the US visa through the label but his brother's refused to come back, thus staying in the United States illegally on expired visa.

“The P-3 visa (which allows an artist or entertainer, individually or as a group, to enter the U.S) that Eric Many got for Runtown and his brothers to enter the United States has expired and Runtown's brothers did not come back causing their visas to expire. Eric Many reported this incident to the United States immigration, so when Runtown and his mother went to reapply for their visas, they found out that they have been banned from traveling to the US simply because America believes that both him and his mother may decide not to come back again just as his brothers,” Johnson Adumike, General Manager of the record label stated.

Pulse however reached out to Runtown's camp but they are yet to reply. The drama between Runtown and his former record label, Eric Many Entertainment has continued to rare its ugly head. From lawsuits, attempted murder claims to even sex tapes, it’s been a dramatic year for the music star.

A timeline of the feud between Runtown and Eric Many

Runtown got signed unto the label, Eric Many in 2014 after the success of his single, 'Gallardo', he was to release his debut album, ''Ghetto University'', the following year, which had some major singles like 'Lagos to Kampala' featuring Wizkid making Runtown a household name.

However, in 2016, things began to get ugly between the two parties as there emerged accusations of threat to life, with Runtown declaring his intention to terminate his contract, leading to a lawsuit by the label.

This was soon settled outside the courts with Runtown signing a new deal that has now expired on June 22, 2018.

Eric Many on July 5, brought a fresh injunction against the singer on the grounds of contempt of existing court orders, following the release of Runtown's new single, Unleash.

This was the fourth injunction in two years served on Runtown who also recently set up his independent record platform, Sound God Music Group.