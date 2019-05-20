Artist: Runtown

Album Title: Tradition

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-pop

Date of Release: May 31, 2019

Producers: Del B, Spellz, Elputo and Ransom Beatz.

Length: Six Tracks

Album art:

Features: TBA

Tracklist: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After a semi-hiatus and only intermittent activity owing to some label drama over the past three years, Nigerian singer, Runtown is back with this new EP.

Word on the street says Tradition has a deeper meaning that ties into some of the singer's personal struggles with detractors.

Released in November 2018, ‘Unleash’ will be one of the songs on the EP while another single, titled ‘Emotions’ will be released on Friday, May 24, 2019.

The EP will be released through his personal website.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy the release of his new single with Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and Alkaline titled, 'No Negative Vibes' below;