A story for another day, but Magixx has a very interesting trajectory. Aside from his dreamy, youthful good looks, he is marked with the ‘X’ of a Gen Z act, raised by Fuji, Apala and R&B, but nurtured by Trap, Dancehall/Bashment and Afro-pop. His vocal dexterity exhibits the various influences of his formative years.

In earnest, Magixx is like Rotimi, if the American artist attended the prestigious University of Lagos, and listened to Fuji and Apala. His best trait is his vocal range and his application of it.

It helps him showcase three sides on certain tracks. On ‘Like A Movie,’ he sounds like a Fuji act, an R&B act and a Caribbean act, at different points in the song.

Nonetheless, Magixx is definitely a Nigerian act, through and through. On the Grime-esque ‘Pati,’ he sounds more Nigerian than on the opening two tracks. The track also shows his ability to deliver lamba. In terms of delivery, his is aided by his ability to effortlessly switch between English, Yoruba and Pidgin.

For how it projects Magixx’s capabilities, ‘Pati’ is the nucleus of Magixx EP. His adlibs come in as handy as the alluring randomness of his delivery. Moments where he delivers soundbites like, “I remember when I was so low like the currency,” or “Half a milli for the weed” or “Na person wey dey spend we dey call baller…” add to his reps.

Not only can he sing, he can also deliver quotables, some of which are laced with humour and satire.

To reflect his age and MAVIN’s visible will to project him as a ‘grown act’ that could appeal to a grown audience, his music is laced with profanity and vulgarity. All the while, he still sounds and looks like a teenage heartthrob, whose ‘wild ways’ would attract younger Gen Z listeners.

Down the line, Magixx could be a fantastic bad boy, mostly because he seems unassuming.

MAVIN must take some credit for their patient investment into artists, before ‘activation.’ Artist development is a core part of artistry that many Nigerian acts visibly lack.

Largely, ‘Love Don’t Cost’ is the best song on this EP. ‘Pati’ and - those pockets on - ‘Like A Movie’ serve to impress attentive music listeners.

But the overall presentation of the music isn't groundbreaking. It feels like there is a disconnect somewhere, between the artist and the music. The EP might not make a lot of people as excited about a MAVIN activation, as it ordinarily should.

Nonetheless, Magixx EP could also be a victim of the lofty expectations that Nigerians have for MAVIN activations - especially since Rema EP. When an outfit has an enviable reputation for excellence, people tend to create subconscious unrealistic standards for the music, some of which are unfair.

It would almost be like they are judging a reputation, not the music in front of them fairly. Ayra Starr EP almost fell into that ditch. But because ‘Magixx EP’ dropped after that, it’s expected that he will feel the brunt that Starr slightly escaped, and that’s not exactly a problem… It could be a blessing.

‘Magixx EP’ should age well, but ‘Gratitude’ and ‘Motivate Yourself’ feel like records that should have come on his debut album, not his debut EP. Yes, position him as a ‘grown act.’ Yes, certain parts of those records suit his current state. But the overall gist of those records is slightly ahead of him.

Magixx has not made it yet, he’s only been announced. Trying to motivate others or give gratitude for unattained success is inauthentic and ever-so-slightly cliche. He doesn’t even sound convincing on certain parts of those records.

Ordinarily, 'Grateful' and 'Motivate Yourself' are good records and they might yet ‘enter,’ but should Magixx be discussing those things right now? Only time will tell. Even if they 'enter,' we need to see how that impacts his brand. Branding is a 360 affair must always exude.

