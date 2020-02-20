Date: February 20, 2020

Song Title: Rainbow

Artist:Rema

Genre: Trap, Emo, Cloud Rap

Producer: London

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Jonzing/MAVIN

Details/Takeaway: 'Rainbow' is yet another showcase of Rema's expansive sonic palette and versatility as a budding pop star.

Thoughts: Of the two songs released today, 'Rainbow' is the better track, but 'Beamer' will likely be the bigger song. However, it's all a part of a carefully thought out branding for Rema. When Rema finally gets attention in the west, he will do some great things. It's amazing how MAVIN has marketed Rema with a distance from, 'afrobeats to the world.'

You can listen to the song HERE.