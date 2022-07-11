'Behold The LAMB' is a common denominator for Nigerian hip hop fans [Pulse Album Review]

The enjoyability of Nigerian hip hop has been the subject of disagreement among fans with some believing that rappers need to infuse more pop melody to create enjoyable music that can compete with Nigerian pop music. On the other side of the debate are fans who insist that rap is at risk of losing its distinct flavor when unadulterated with pop elements.

Whatever side of the debate you may be, 'Behold The LAMB' serves as a unifier that satisfies the cravings of both the purists and the liberals.

In 'Badman', 'Groupie' feat Oxlade, 'Snapchat Vs Facebook' feat Chike, L.A.M.B achieves a perfect blend of hip-hip bars with a melodic infusion that appeals to a younger generation of rap fans with an imported rap taste.

Topically, these singles offer an easy and relatable listen for fans who desire simplicity in hip hop. The hooks make it appealing to an audience whose appetite for rap is largely satisfied by the melodic choruses that make it enjoyable.

Likewise, the rap flows are commanding with the lyrics packing sufficient punchlines and braggadocio that appeals to rap heads.

'Chasing Dreams' and 'Fame Sh*t' is one for listeners who desire very few pop elements in their hip hop. 'Fame Sh*t' Retaining trap elements, Psycho YP joins M.I to discuss how fame is the many-face god. Their delivery allows young rap fans to connect with a style that is currently dominated by young rappers abroad.

'Chasing Dreams' offers hard-core hip hop fans a rap extravaganza that touches on the ever-recurring subject of money. From Blaqbonez making Cardy B, Nicki Minaj, and Jamie Vardy references to Loose delivering a calm boss-like verse, and AQ closing the song with hardcore rhymes, 'Chasing Dreams' is a single capable of uniting generations of hip hop fans.

'Behold the LAMB' achieved some beautiful international diversity and appeal with 'Plus 257' which features Kenya artists Bien & Kaligraph Jones and 'Receipts' featuring Ghanaian rapper Ko-jo Cue.

Coming after a Kaligraph Jones who effortlessly dropped references to Ted Bundy, Jay Z, Puff Diddy, and the Infinity Stones isn't an easy task but Blaqbones held his own in what might be the best Nigeria-Kenya hip hop collaboration yet.

The L.A.M.B touched down Accra in 'Receipts' with Ko-jo Cue delivering a cold hip hop chorus and M.I delivering the ultimate chest-thumping lines.

'Fears' instantly brings to mind all of Drake's timestamp singles. In this song, Blaqbonez and AQ offered listeners a glimpse into their fears and aspirations. The backup vocals and solemn chords provide the solemn sound needed to enjoy the sobriety this single offers.

Pulse Nigeria

Final Points

When you bring together four sensational rappers with different styles, abilities, and peculiarities for a joint tape, you will likely get a mesh of music that touches on all the exciting complexities of the Nigerian hip-hop scene.

An observant listener might have noticed that Blaqbonez came first in the verse arrangement and there are two takeaways from this.

Blaqbones was allowed to set the sonic direction for the tracks because more than the rest of the L.A.M.B, he understands what appeals to the young generation of Nigeria's hip hop fans. Blaqbonez is also the youngest of the group and his first position highlights the tradition of hierarchy in Hip Hop.

AQ came in last in most of the songs and this is a position traditionally reserved for the best rapper. This verse arrangement captures the weight of his flows and his current form.

In terms of track arrangements, 'Behold The LAMB' is a masterclass.

The first two tracks eased listeners into the album with pop-infused elements. This is followed by two hard hip-hop tracks before the soothing intermission in track 5. Track 6 and 7 take a detour to Kenya and Ghana respectively where each rapper tried to outdo each other sensationally. Track 8 and 9 offered some personal and societal introspection before all four rappers go head to head in a cypher.

In terms of enjoyability and content, there's never a dull moment with the album as each track contains elements that draws in hip hop fans irrespective of preferences.

The production, sound engineering, and overall execution leave nothing to be desired.

Ultimately, 'Behold The LAMB' is a common denominator for Nigerian Hip Hop Fans.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.8/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.8/2