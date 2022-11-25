RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Portable drops new album, 'Ika of Africa'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop act Portable has released ha new 16-track album he calls 'Ika of Africa'.

Portable - 'Ika of Africa'
Portable - 'Ika of Africa'

Artist: Portable

Recommended articles

Album Title: Ika of Africa

Genre: Street-pop

Date of Release: November 25th, 2022

Producers: Tino Santa, Shocker beats. Xtrapro, Rexxiepondabeat, Omega, T Code MagicProducer, Zestaahbad, Chillyace, Hefty Baddest.

Song Art:

Portable - 'Ika of Africa'
Portable - 'Ika of Africa' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 47 minutes 30 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Zeh Nation

Details/Takeaway: Portable returns with an album that wears street identity as a badge of honor and positions him for a strong end to what has been a successful 2022.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

Rising Nigerian musician Dozzybeat taps Byno for ‘Angelina’

Rising Nigerian musician Dozzybeat taps Byno for ‘Angelina’

Pere of BBNaija shares his dream of becoming an evangelist

Pere of BBNaija shares his dream of becoming an evangelist

Rising sensation LB drops impressive Afropop single, 'Matter'

Rising sensation LB drops impressive Afropop single, 'Matter'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

Portable drops new album, 'Ika of Africa'

Portable drops new album, 'Ika of Africa'

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke predicts Peter Obi's victory in 2023 elections based on her dream

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke predicts Peter Obi's victory in 2023 elections based on her dream

Skales celebrates on new single, 'Konibaje'

Skales celebrates on new single, 'Konibaje'

BNXN FKA Buju returns with Amapiano tune, 'Traboski'

BNXN FKA Buju returns with Amapiano tune, 'Traboski'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Ruger, BNXN

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Asake in one of his music videos. (Naijaloaded)

Here is why ticket prices at Nigerian concerts are expensive [Pulse Explainer]