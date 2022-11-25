Artist: Portable
Portable drops new album, 'Ika of Africa'
Street-pop act Portable has released ha new 16-track album he calls 'Ika of Africa'.
Recommended articles
Album Title: Ika of Africa
Genre: Street-pop
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producers: Tino Santa, Shocker beats. Xtrapro, Rexxiepondabeat, Omega, T Code MagicProducer, Zestaahbad, Chillyace, Hefty Baddest.
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 47 minutes 30 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Zeh Nation
Details/Takeaway: Portable returns with an album that wears street identity as a badge of honor and positions him for a strong end to what has been a successful 2022.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert
Rising Nigerian musician Dozzybeat taps Byno for ‘Angelina’
Pere of BBNaija shares his dream of becoming an evangelist
Rising sensation LB drops impressive Afropop single, 'Matter'
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others
Portable drops new album, 'Ika of Africa'
BBNaija’s Mercy Eke predicts Peter Obi's victory in 2023 elections based on her dream
Skales celebrates on new single, 'Konibaje'
BNXN FKA Buju returns with Amapiano tune, 'Traboski'
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox